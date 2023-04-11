Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard HH-60 hoists injured backcountry skier off Girdwood mountainside [Image 2 of 2]

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    On April 19, 2023, an avalanche broke loose at the top of a mountain near Girdwood, Alaska, pulling a backcountry skier 800 to 1000 feet down the face. The red box indicates the injured skier and rescue team. The Alaska Army National Guard’s Golf Company, 2-211th General Aviation Support Battalion received mission request from the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center and rescued the skier with a hoist-capable HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter specially designed for medical evacuations. (Courtesy photo)

