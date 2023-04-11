An Alaska Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, transfers a notional casualty to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska, March 13, 2023. The same aircraft was flown to rescue an injured backcountry skier from a mountainside near Girdwood, Alaska, April 19, 2023, after an avalanche pulled him 800 to 1000 feet down the face. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)
Alaska Army National Guard HH-60 hoists injured backcountry skier off Girdwood mountainside
