Alaska Army National Guard HH-60 hoists injured backcountry skier off Girdwood mountainside

An Alaska Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, transfers a notional casualty to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska, March 13, 2023. The same aircraft was flown to rescue an injured backcountry skier from a mountainside near Girdwood, Alaska, April 19, 2023, after an avalanche pulled him 800 to 1000 feet down the face. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

