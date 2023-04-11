Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard HH-60 hoists injured backcountry skier off Girdwood mountainside [Image 1 of 2]

    Alaska Army National Guard HH-60 hoists injured backcountry skier off Girdwood mountainside

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    An Alaska Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Golf Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, transfers a notional casualty to Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska, March 13, 2023. The same aircraft was flown to rescue an injured backcountry skier from a mountainside near Girdwood, Alaska, April 19, 2023, after an avalanche pulled him 800 to 1000 feet down the face. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard HH-60 hoists injured backcountry skier off Girdwood mountainside [Image 2 of 2], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medevac
    Black Hawk
    AKARNG
    Team Alaska
    Alaska Army Guard Aviation

