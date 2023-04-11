Kitchens in homes in the new Lower Stilwell housing development at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., include energy-efficient appliances and lighting.
This work, Presidio of Monterey celebrates opening of energy-efficient housing area [Image 2 of 2], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Presidio of Monterey celebrates opening of energy-efficient housing area
