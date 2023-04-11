Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presidio of Monterey celebrates opening of energy-efficient housing area [Image 1 of 2]

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    The new Lower Stilwell housing development at the Presidio of Monterey, Calif., are designed to LEED silver standards and feature solar panels, Energy Star appliances, LED lighting and water-efficient fixtures.

    This work, Presidio of Monterey celebrates opening of energy-efficient housing area [Image 2 of 2], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

