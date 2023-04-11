More than 50 Sergeants Major from around the globe visited Fort Huachuca for a working group April 18-20, to collectively discuss issues across the Military Intelligence Corps.
This work, Military intelligence SGMs from around the globe attend working group at Fort Huachuca [Image 4 of 4], by Amy Stork
