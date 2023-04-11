Maj. Gen. Tony Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, kicked off the FY23 Military Intelligence Sergeants Major Working Group with opening remarks at Fort Huachuca, Arizona April 18-20. More than 50 Sergeants Major from around globe will discuss the future of the Military Intelligence Corps, addressing Recruiting and Retention, training and operations.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 17:21
|Photo ID:
|7751827
|VIRIN:
|230418-D-JY347-203
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.58 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military intelligence SGMs from around the globe attend working group at Fort Huachuca [Image 4 of 4], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
