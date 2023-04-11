Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military intelligence SGMs from around the globe attend working group at Fort Huachuca

    Military intelligence SGMs from around the globe attend working group at Fort Huachuca

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Amy Stork 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Tony Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, kicked off the FY23 Military Intelligence Sergeants Major Working Group with opening remarks at Fort Huachuca, Arizona April 18-20. More than 50 Sergeants Major from around globe will discuss the future of the Military Intelligence Corps, addressing Recruiting and Retention, training and operations.

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    VIRIN: 230418-D-JY347-203
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
