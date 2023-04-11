Maj. Gen. Tony Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, kicked off the FY23 Military Intelligence Sergeants Major Working Group with opening remarks at Fort Huachuca, Arizona April 18-20. More than 50 Sergeants Major from around globe will discuss the future of the Military Intelligence Corps, addressing Recruiting and Retention, training and operations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 17:21 Photo ID: 7751827 VIRIN: 230418-D-JY347-203 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.58 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military intelligence SGMs from around the globe attend working group at Fort Huachuca [Image 4 of 4], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.