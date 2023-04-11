Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Museum hosts students from Roanoke Rapids Graded School District [Image 5 of 6]

    Naval Museum hosts students from Roanoke Rapids Graded School District

    NORFOLK , VA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (April 20, 2023). Students and chaperones from the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina listen as Russ Martin, a Volunteer Docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum provides some meaningful interpretation to some of the historical artifacts on display. The museum, located on the second level of the Nauticus building in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. There is no fee to visit the museum. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Location: NORFOLK , VA, US 
    This work, Naval Museum hosts students from Roanoke Rapids Graded School District [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum, Museum Volunteer, Field Trip, History Museum

