Naval Museum hosts students from Roanoke Rapids Graded School District

Norfolk, Va. (April 20, 2023). Students and chaperones from the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina listen as Russ Martin, a Volunteer Docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum provides some meaningful interpretation to some of the historical artifacts on display. The museum, located on the second level of the Nauticus building in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command. There is no fee to visit the museum. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).





