NMRTC, Bethesda and Troop Command—Walter Reed Host Days of Remembrance Event

Kemanyi Nix, a member of the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response & Prevention team at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, speaks during a Days of Remembrance event in Memorial Auditorium at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, April 18, 2023. This event was in recognition of the Days of Remembrance, observed from April 16 to April 23 this year, honor victims of the Holocaust. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

