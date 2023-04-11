Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC, Bethesda and Troop Command—Walter Reed Host Days of Remembrance Event [Image 1 of 5]

    NMRTC, Bethesda and Troop Command—Walter Reed Host Days of Remembrance Event

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Bethesda

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center staff members watch a Days of Remembrance video during a Days of Remembrance event in Memorial Auditorium at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, April 18, 2023. This event was in recognition of the Days of Remembrance, observed from April 16 to April 23 this year, honor victims of the Holocaust. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brett Walker)

    This work, NMRTC, Bethesda and Troop Command—Walter Reed Host Days of Remembrance Event [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BUMED
    Days of Remembrance
    Troop Command
    WRNMMC
    NMRTC

