Air Force Reserve in-service recruiters assigned to the 353rd Recruiting Squadron are located in the Kennedy Professional Development Center at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 18, 2023. The AFR has played a vital role in every U.S. conflict for over 75 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 04.20.2023 10:53 Photo ID: 7750763 VIRIN: 230418-F-DX569-1027 Resolution: 3638x2599 Size: 2.47 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DM retaining Blue with AF Reserves [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.