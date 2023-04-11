Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DM retaining Blue with AF Reserves [Image 4 of 4]

    DM retaining Blue with AF Reserves

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    Air Force Reserve in-service recruiters assigned to the 353rd Recruiting Squadron are located in the Kennedy Professional Development Center at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 18, 2023. The AFR has played a vital role in every U.S. conflict for over 75 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.20.2023 10:53
    Photo ID: 7750763
    VIRIN: 230418-F-DX569-1027
    Resolution: 3638x2599
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM retaining Blue with AF Reserves [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DM retaining Blue with AF Reserves
    DM retaining Blue with AF Reserves
    DM retaining Blue with AF Reserves
    DM retaining Blue with AF Reserves

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DM retaining Blue with AF Reserves

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Air Force Reserve
    in-service recruiter
    Kennedy Professional Development Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT