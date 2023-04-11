Air Force Reserve in-service recruiters assigned to the 353rd Recruiting Squadron are located in the Kennedy Professional Development Center at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 18, 2023. The AFR has played a vital role in every U.S. conflict for over 75 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2023 10:53
|Photo ID:
|7750763
|VIRIN:
|230418-F-DX569-1027
|Resolution:
|3638x2599
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM retaining Blue with AF Reserves [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DM retaining Blue with AF Reserves
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT