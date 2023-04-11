U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Tietz, 353rd Recruiting Squadron in-service recruiter, reviews his schedule at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 18, 2023. Tietz served 14 years active duty in electronic warfare prior to enlisting in the Air Force Reserves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
DM retaining Blue with AF Reserves
