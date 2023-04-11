Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM retaining Blue with AF Reserves

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Tietz, 353rd Recruiting Squadron in-service recruiter, reviews his schedule at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., April 18, 2023. Tietz served 14 years active duty in electronic warfare prior to enlisting in the Air Force Reserves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    ACC
    Air Force Reserves
    electronic warfare
    Staying Blue
    Tech. Sgt. Jeremy Tietz

