Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Participates in Surface Warships and OPV Asia 2023

230419-N-GR847-0115 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (April 19, 2023) Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas participates in a question-and-answer panel with Republic of Korea (ROK) Adm. Yoon-Hee Choi (Ret.) at the Surface Warships and Offshore Patrol Vessels Asia 2023 Conference at the Ananti Hilton Hotel in Busan, Republic of Korea, April 19. The conference unites senior officials from various navies and coast guards, procurement agencies, academia, international partners and domestic industries to discuss platform capabilities and the adaptation of future platforms for continued support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III)

