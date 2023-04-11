Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Participates in Surface Warships and OPV Asia 2023 [Image 3 of 8]

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Participates in Surface Warships and OPV Asia 2023

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Reymundo Villegas 

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    230419-N-GR847-0091 BUSAN, Republic of Korea (April 19, 2023) Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, right, speaks with Republic of Korea (ROK) Adm. Yoon-Hee Choi (Ret.) during an intermission at the Surface Warships and Offshore Patrol Vessels Asia 2023 Conference at the Ananti Hilton Hotel in Busan, Republic of Korea, April 19. The conference unites senior officials from various navies and coast guards, procurement agencies, academia, international partners and domestic industries to discuss platform capabilities and the adaptation of future platforms for continued support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo A. Villegas III)

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Busan
    Republic of Korea
    OPV Asia

