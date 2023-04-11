Coast Guard assists 1 aboard sailboat taking on water near Galveston, Texas

Members of a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station Galveston use a handheld pump to dewater a 12-foot sailboat taking on water in East Bay near Galveston, Texas, April 19, 2023. Coast Guard personnel escorted the boater and his vessel ashore with the assistance of a Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department boat crew. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Torres)

