    Coast Guard assists 1 aboard sailboat taking on water near Galveston, Texas [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard assists 1 aboard sailboat taking on water near Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Members of a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station Galveston use a handheld pump to dewater a 12-foot sailboat taking on water in East Bay near Galveston, Texas, April 19, 2023. Coast Guard personnel escorted the boater and his vessel ashore with the assistance of a Crystal Beach Volunteer Fire Department boat crew. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Torres)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 21:54
    Photo ID: 7749821
    VIRIN: 230419-G-G0108-1002
    Resolution: 720x960
    Size: 317.37 KB
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    SAR
    Uscg
    Galveston
    sailboat
    Texas
    taking on water

