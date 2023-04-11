U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, with a caterpillar skid steer and bulldozer, hauls dirt to a new location, leveling a hill during phase one of an area cleanup for a new road at Pocek Range in Postonja, Slovenia, April 19, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 16:29 Photo ID: 7749188 VIRIN: 230419-A-JM436-0467 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 5.02 MB Location: POSTOJNA, SI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Engineers Combine Road Building [Image 8 of 8], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.