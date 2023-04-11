Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineers Combine Road Building [Image 5 of 8]

    Engineers Combine Road Building

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, operates with Caterpillar D6T Dozer to fill in a gradient that may pose hazards during Engineers Combine Road Building at Pocek Range in Postonja, Slovenia, Apr. 19, 2023. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)

    This work, Engineers Combine Road Building [Image 8 of 8], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

