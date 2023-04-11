U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Victor Cordero, the Air Force’s cyberspace support career field manager, speaks to Airmen from the 707th Communications Squadron, during a Cyber Career Field Conversion Forum, April 14, 2023, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. The one-to-one transition and implementation of the new AFSC for cyber enlisted Airmen is part of a multi-phased approach that combined 11 different AFSCs into one AFSC with nine shreds, giving the Air Force flexibility and agility to look at missions and capabilities and adjust manpower as necessary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.19.2023 12:53 Photo ID: 7748799 VIRIN: 230414-F-AE629-1096 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 687.17 KB Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 707th CS hosts Cyber Career Field Conversion Forum [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kevin Iinuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.