707th CS hosts Cyber Career Field Conversion Forum

Airmen from the 707th Communications Squadron asks questions during a Cyber Career Field Conversion Forum, April 14, 2023, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. This event focused on the transition of the Cyberspace Support Air Force Specialty Code to the Cyber Defense Operations AFSC that allows the development of a more lethal, flexible, and agile specialty structure that focuses on providing a mission-capability-based workforce versus a technology-organized workforce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

