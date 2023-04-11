Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    707th CS hosts Cyber Career Field Conversion Forum

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma 

    70th ISR Wing

    Airmen from the 707th Communications Squadron asks questions during a Cyber Career Field Conversion Forum, April 14, 2023, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. This event focused on the transition of the Cyberspace Support Air Force Specialty Code to the Cyber Defense Operations AFSC that allows the development of a more lethal, flexible, and agile specialty structure that focuses on providing a mission-capability-based workforce versus a technology-organized workforce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

    ACC
    70th ISRW
    707th CS

