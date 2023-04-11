Airmen from the 707th Communications Squadron asks questions during a Cyber Career Field Conversion Forum, April 14, 2023, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. This event focused on the transition of the Cyberspace Support Air Force Specialty Code to the Cyber Defense Operations AFSC that allows the development of a more lethal, flexible, and agile specialty structure that focuses on providing a mission-capability-based workforce versus a technology-organized workforce. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2023 12:53
|Photo ID:
|7748800
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-AE629-1112
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|790.14 KB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 707th CS hosts Cyber Career Field Conversion Forum [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Kevin Iinuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT