    Unmanned Surface Vessel Transits Strait of Hormuz with U.S. Coast Guard [Image 2 of 4]

    Unmanned Surface Vessel Transits Strait of Hormuz with U.S. Coast Guard

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Vincent Aguirre 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230419-G-QK114-1004 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (April 19, 2023) USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1146) transits the Strait of Hormuz with an L3 Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13 unmanned surface vessel, April 19, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Vincent Aguirre)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 07:04
    Photo ID: 7748234
    VIRIN: 230419-G-QK114-1004
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    This work, Unmanned Surface Vessel Transits Strait of Hormuz with U.S. Coast Guard [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Vincent Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Strait of Hormuz
    Unmanned surface vessel
    USCGC Charles Moulthrope
    USCGC John Scheuerman
    L3 Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13

