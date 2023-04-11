230419-G-QK114-1002 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (April 19, 2023) USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) and USCGC John Scheuerman (WPC 1146) transit the Strait of Hormuz with an L3 Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13 unmanned surface vessel, April 19, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Vincent Aguirre)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2023 07:07
|Photo ID:
|7748232
|VIRIN:
|230419-G-QK114-1002
|Resolution:
|1606x1071
|Size:
|841 KB
|Location:
|STRAIT OF HORMUZ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Unmanned Surface Vessel Transits Strait of Hormuz with U.S. Coast Guard [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Vincent Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Unmanned Surface Vessel Transits Strait of Hormuz with U.S. Coast Guard
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT