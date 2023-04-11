Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-27 Echo Range Shoot with the Philippines Army [Image 2 of 11]

    1-27 Echo Range Shoot with the Philippines Army

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army soldiers with 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, Echo Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a stress shoot during the Balikatan 23 in Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 16, 2023. Balikatan, Tagalog for “shoulder-to-shoulder,” is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise provides unique opportunities for participating forces to increase interoperability and provide tangible benefits for the people of the Philippines. Humanitarian civic assistance projects support local communities in the Philippines and strengthen our partnership.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 05:46
    Photo ID: 7748129
    VIRIN: 230416-A-LR057-1009
    Resolution: 5016x4013
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-27 Echo Range Shoot with the Philippines Army [Image 11 of 11], by PFC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    partners and allies
    BK 23
    Balikatan 23

