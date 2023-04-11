1-27 Echo Range Shoot with the Philippines Army

U.S. Army soldiers with 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, Echo Company, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a stress shoot during the Balikatan 23 in Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 16, 2023. Balikatan, Tagalog for “shoulder-to-shoulder,” is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise provides unique opportunities for participating forces to increase interoperability and provide tangible benefits for the people of the Philippines. Humanitarian civic assistance projects support local communities in the Philippines and strengthen our partnership.(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)

