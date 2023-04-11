Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team competes at Joint Services Drill Exhibition [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team competes at Joint Services Drill Exhibition

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Jason Treffry 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team poses for a group photo after competing in a Joint Services Drill Exhibition April 14, 2023, at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. This event is designed to highlight the dedication and skill of the drill teams while engaging with the public throughout the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.18.2023 14:30
    Photo ID: 7746836
    VIRIN: 230414-F-HL483-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team competes at Joint Services Drill Exhibition [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint Services Drill Exhibition
    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team competes at Joint Services Drill Exhibition
    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team competes at Joint Services Drill Exhibition
    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team competes at Joint Services Drill Exhibition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team competes at Joint Services Drill Exhibition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    honor guard
    air force
    competition
    recruiting
    Washington dc
    joint services drill expo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT