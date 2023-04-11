U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team competes at Joint Services Drill Exhibition

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team poses for a group photo after competing in a Joint Services Drill Exhibition April 14, 2023, at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. This event is designed to highlight the dedication and skill of the drill teams while engaging with the public throughout the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)

