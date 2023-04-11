The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performs during a Joint Services Drill Exhibition April 14, 2023, at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. All five U.S. military drill teams displayed technical skill and teamwork while challenging the other branches for the first-place trophy in this friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)
U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team competes at Joint Services Drill Exhibition
