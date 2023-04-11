The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performs during a Joint Services Drill Exhibition April 14, 2023, at the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. All five U.S. military drill teams displayed technical skill and teamwork while challenging the other branches for the first-place trophy in this friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Treffry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 14:30 Photo ID: 7746835 VIRIN: 230414-F-HL483-1003 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.59 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team competes at Joint Services Drill Exhibition [Image 4 of 4], by Jason Treffry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.