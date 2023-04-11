Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing collected supplies in support of earthquake victims in Turkey, April 2023, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 10:06
|Photo ID:
|7746008
|VIRIN:
|230418-F-ZZ000-1001
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|353.5 KB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 379th EMXS and 379th ELRS Partner to Deliver Humanitarian Aid [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
379th EMXS and 379th ELRS Partner to Deliver Humanitarian Aid
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT