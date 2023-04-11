Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th EMXS and 379th ELRS Partner to Deliver Humanitarian Aid [Image 2 of 2]

    379th EMXS and 379th ELRS Partner to Deliver Humanitarian Aid

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    04.18.2023

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing collected supplies in support of earthquake victims in Turkey, April 2023, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (Courtesy photo)

    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    CENTCOM
    379 AEW
    AFCENT
    Humanitarian Aid
    Turkey Earthquake
    Turkiye

