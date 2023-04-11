Airmen assigned to the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing, pose for a photo at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 14, 2023. The group of four collaborated to collect supplies in support of earthquake victims in Turkey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 10:06 Photo ID: 7746007 VIRIN: 230414-F-KB004-1028 Resolution: 5079x3379 Size: 2.69 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 379th EMXS and 379th ELRS Partner to Deliver Humanitarian Aid [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.