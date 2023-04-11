230417-N-CD453-2107 EAST CHINA SEA (April 17, 2023) Sailors attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Five-One (HSM-51), conduct pre-flight maintenance on an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter during flight quarters aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 06:27 Photo ID: 7745681 VIRIN: 230417-N-CD453-2107 Resolution: 5819x4156 Size: 4.3 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA This work, Sailors Conduct Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.