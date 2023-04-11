Sailors Conduct Operations Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230417-N-CD453-2077 EAST CHINA SEA (April 17, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class James Schwab, from Oakland, Maryland, conducts a pre-flight check on an MH-60R Seahawk attached to the “Warlords” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51, prior to flight quarters aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2023 06:27
|Photo ID:
|7745671
|VIRIN:
|230417-N-CD453-2077
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
