U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jasper Barrett fires an M4 during the medical lanes and stress shoot portion of the Installation Management Command-Europe Best Warrior Competition in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 4, 2023. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier.

(U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.04.2023 Date Posted: 04.18.2023 04:43 Photo ID: 7745578 VIRIN: 230404-A-DT978-0316 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 18.71 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stress Shoot with Medical Lanes at Best Warrior Competition [Image 39 of 39], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.