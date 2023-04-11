Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stress Shoot with Medical Lanes at Best Warrior Competition

    Stress Shoot with Medical Lanes at Best Warrior Competition

    GERMANY

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jasper Barrett reads a 9-Line MEDEVAC card for a simulated casualty on a during the medical lanes and stress shoot portion of the Installation Management Command-Europe Best Warrior Competition in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 4, 2023. The competition enhances expertise, training, and understanding of the skills needed to be a well-rounded Soldier.
    (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    This work, Stress Shoot with Medical Lanes at Best Warrior Competition, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    BestWarriorCompetition
    7thATC

