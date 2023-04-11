Balikatan 23 | 13th MEU VBSS

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 14, 2023) – U.S. Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, clear the USNS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) during a simulated Maritime Interdiction Operation conducted from the amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) as part of Exercise Balikatan 23, April 14. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Austin Gillam)

