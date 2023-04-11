Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 23 | 13th MEU VBSS

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    April 14, 2023

    Photo by Cpl. Austin Gillam 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    WEST PHILIPPINES SEA (April 14, 2023) – U.S. Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fast rope onto the flight deck of the USNS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) from a MH-60 Sea Hawk during a simulated Maritime Interdiction Operation conducted from the amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) as part of Exercise Balikatan 23, April 14. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Austin Gillam)

    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 22:57
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 23 | 13th MEU VBSS [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Austin Gillam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VBSS
    Marines
    13th MEU
    MIO
    USS Anchorage
    Indo-Pacific

