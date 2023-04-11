BG Stratton visits 176th Wing in MS

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Stratton, center, 176th Wing commander, Alaska Air National Guard, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Peter Pratt, right, 176th Wing command chief master sergeant, visit service members participating in Exercise Southern Strike in Meridian, Mississippi, April 16, 2023. Exercise Southern Strike 2023 is a total force, multinational training event hosted annually by the Mississippi National Guard in Gulfport with distributed basing sites and complex scenarios designed to test and validate shared agile combat employment (ACE) concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Batchelor)

