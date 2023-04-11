Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BG Stratton visits 176th Wing in MS [Image 2 of 4]

    BG Stratton visits 176th Wing in MS

    MERIDIAN, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Batchelor 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Anthony Stratton, right, 176th Wing commander, Alaska Air National Guard, speaks to Mississippi National Guard senior leaders during Exercise Southern Strike in Meridian, Mississippi, April 16, 2023. Exercise Southern Strike 2023 is a total force, multinational training event hosted annually by the Mississippi National Guard in Gulfport with distributed basing sites and complex scenarios designed to test and validate shared agile combat employment (ACE) concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Batchelor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 17:02
    Photo ID: 7744354
    VIRIN: 230416-Z-JL079-2004
    Resolution: 2737x1827
    Size: 2.8 MB
    Location: MERIDIAN, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BG Stratton visits 176th Wing in MS [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Emily Batchelor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BG Stratton visits 176th Wing in MS
    BG Stratton visits 176th Wing in MS
    BG Stratton visits 176th Wing in MS
    BG Stratton visits 176th Wing in MS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C17
    ACE
    ANG
    MSNG
    AKNG
    SSTK23
    Southern Strike 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT