    Waterboy West [Image 3 of 3]

    Waterboy West

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cody West, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge, inspects the TruDefender FTX handheld chemical identification analyzer at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, April 3, 2023. The TruDefender FTX, handheld chemical identification analyzers, enable effective incident response, providing fast, actionable information to mitigate potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch)

    Leadership
    Emergency management
    Feature Friday

