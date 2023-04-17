Waterboy West

After 13 years of school, Cody West decided he wanted to pursue a different route in life. Straight out of high school, he was drawn towards the Air Force, turning down a two-year scholarship. Tech. Sgt. West has now served for 13 years and is the non-commissioned officer in charge of Emergency Management at the 17th Civil Engineer Squadron.

“It was my opportunity to escape from my hometown while serving a bigger purpose at the same time,” said West. “At 18 years old, I didn't see the big picture, but after doing this for a while, I began to understand that no one person makes the Air Force happen. Everyone has to come together to make our missions happen.”

Goodfellow has a unique position in that it does not have an active flight line. Still, as West explained, "We are so ingrained with our local community that even though we don't have an active flight line, we have the capabilities to respond to our local airport, Mathis Field, or almost any other area where there could be an emergency."

In his current role in emergency management, West sees himself as a supportive leader, explaining, "Equating my job to a sports position, I’d be the waterboy; it's my job as a leader to make sure my team has the capabilities to meet the demands of the base and accomplish their different missions and tasks."

“Tech. Sgt. West is always mission-focused,” said 17th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight chief Wayne Click. “But more than that, he is 100% focused on supporting his team and setting everyone up for success.”

West's position in emergency management plays an integral role in ensuring the base's success and the surrounding community's safety. His leadership allows his team and the entire base to exceed the standard in and out of the office.

