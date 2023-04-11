Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    94th IS partners with 317th RCS for local recruiting engagement

    UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin Ramos 

    70th ISR Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jacquola Colbert, 317th Recruiting Squadron recruiter, provides opening remarks during a recruiting event, April 13, 2023, at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School, Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The 94th Intelligence Squadron, Fort George G. Meade, partnered with the 317th Recruiting Squadron to host a panel of Airmen to engage with high school students about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics career opportunities within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

    This work, 94th IS partners with 317th RCS for local recruiting engagement [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Franklin Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    STEM
    USAF
    Recruiting
    70th ISRW
    Project Quesada
    317th RCS

