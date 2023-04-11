U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jacquola Colbert, 317th Recruiting Squadron recruiter, provides opening remarks during a recruiting event, April 13, 2023, at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School, Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The 94th Intelligence Squadron, Fort George G. Meade, partnered with the 317th Recruiting Squadron to host a panel of Airmen to engage with high school students about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics career opportunities within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 10:59 Photo ID: 7743542 VIRIN: 230413-F-FV476-1065 Resolution: 5385x3847 Size: 6.63 MB Location: UPPER MARLBORO, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 94th IS partners with 317th RCS for local recruiting engagement [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Franklin Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.