94th IS partners with 317th RCS for local recruiting engagement

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Bradley Hyatt, commander of the 94th Intelligence Squadron, Fort George G. Meade, talks with students about being a commissioned officer during a recruiting event, April 13, 2023, at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School, Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The 94th IS partnered with the 317th Recruiting Squadron to host a panel of Airmen to engage with high school students about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics career opportunities within the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Franklin R. Ramos)

