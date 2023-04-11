Open House Set for April 27 for Public Review of Draft Pine Creek Lake Master Plan, Finding of No Significant Impact, and Environmental Assessment

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Tulsa District will host an Open House April 27 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Wright City High School Cafeteria at 601 School Street, Wright City, OK, 74766 to allow public review of the 2023 Draft Pine Creek Lake Master Plan, Finding of No Significant Impact, and Environmental Assessment. The public open house will give an overview of the proposed changes to the current Pine Creek Lake Master Plan, provide instructions on how to submit comments, and provide an opportunity for the public to ask questions and provide feedback.

