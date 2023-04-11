Open House Set for April 27 for Public Review of Draft Pine Creek Lake Master Plan, Finding of No Significant Impact, and Environmental Assessment

Photo By Edward Johnson | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Tulsa District will host an Open House April...... read more read more Photo By Edward Johnson | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Tulsa District will host an Open House April 27 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Wright City High School Cafeteria at 601 School Street, Wright City, OK, 74766 to allow public review of the 2023 Draft Pine Creek Lake Master Plan, Finding of No Significant Impact, and Environmental Assessment. The public open house will give an overview of the proposed changes to the current Pine Creek Lake Master Plan, provide instructions on how to submit comments, and provide an opportunity for the public to ask questions and provide feedback. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Tulsa District will host an Open House April 27 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Wright City High School Cafeteria at 601 School Street, Wright City, OK, 74766 to allow public review of the 2023 Draft Pine Creek Lake Master Plan, Finding of No Significant Impact, and Environmental Assessment.



The public open house will give an overview of the proposed changes to the current Pine Creek Lake Master Plan, provide instructions on how to submit comments, and provide an opportunity for the public to ask questions and provide feedback.



A 30-day public comment period will begin April 27, 2023, and end May 27, 2023. For those unable to attend the public open house, the draft Master Plan, Finding of No Significant Impact, and Environmental Assessment, comment form with instructions, and a presentation covering the same topics covered in the open house will be available for download beginning April 27, 2023, on the Tulsa District website: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Master-Plans/.



The Master Plan is a vital tool produced and used by USACE to guide the responsible stewardship of USACE-administered lands and resources for present and future generations. The Master Plan provides direction for appropriate management, use, development, enhancement, protection, and conservation of the natural, cultural, and manmade resources at Pine Creek Lake. It presents an inventory and analysis of land resources, resource management objectives, land use classifications, a resource use plan for each land use classification, current and projected park facility needs, an analysis of existing and anticipated resource use, and anticipated influences on overall project operation and management.



The most recent Master Plan for Pine Creek Lake was approved in 1977.



Written comments, suggestions, and questions can be submitted to USACE staff at the open house or mailed to Cory Clayborn, Pine Creek Lake Manager, 175 White Dove Lane, Valliant, OK 74764-5194. Comments can also be emailed to CESWT-OD-RPCSWT@USACE.ARMY.MIL.