His Majesty the King of Bahrain Visits U.S. 5th Fleet Headquarters

230416-N-EG592-1095 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 16, 2023) His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, meets with Bahrain and U.S. officials at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, April 16, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

