    His Majesty the King of Bahrain Visits U.S. 5th Fleet Headquarters [Image 3 of 4]

    His Majesty the King of Bahrain Visits U.S. 5th Fleet Headquarters

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230416-N-EG592-1095 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 16, 2023) His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, meets with Bahrain and U.S. officials at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, April 16, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 01:37
    Photo ID: 7743002
    VIRIN: 230416-N-EG592-1095
    Resolution: 2606x1734
    Size: 950.28 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    This work, His Majesty the King of Bahrain Visits U.S. 5th Fleet Headquarters [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVCENT
    Vice Adm. Brad Cooper
    His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

