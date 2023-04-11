230416-N-EG592-1046 MANAMA, Bahrain (April 16, 2023) His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, salute during the national anthem of Bahrain at U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, April 16, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Vernier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 01:35 Photo ID: 7743000 VIRIN: 230416-N-EG592-1046 Resolution: 3220x2300 Size: 781.52 KB Location: MANAMA, BH Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, His Majesty the King of Bahrain Visits U.S. 5th Fleet Headquarters [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jacob Vernier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.