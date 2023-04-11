Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 23 | MAG-24 Leadership Tours SS Curtiss [Image 3 of 9]

    Balikatan 23 | MAG-24 Leadership Tours SS Curtiss

    PHILIPPINES

    04.11.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. William Dunst, an aviation supply officer with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), right, briefs Col. Brett Allison, the operational planner for 1st MAW, on the capabilities of the SS Curtis (T-AVB-4) during Balikatan 23 at the Port of Subic Bay, Philippines, April 12, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 00:00
    Photo ID: 7742932
    VIRIN: 230412-M-MO098-1093
    Resolution: 5154x3436
    Size: 0 B
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 23 | MAG-24 Leadership Tours SS Curtiss [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 23 | MAG-24 Leadership Tours SS Curtiss
    Balikatan 23 | MAG-24 Leadership Tours SS Curtiss
    Balikatan 23 | MAG-24 Leadership Tours SS Curtiss
    Balikatan 23 | MAG-24 Leadership Tours SS Curtiss
    Balikatan 23 | MAG-24 Leadership Tours SS Curtiss
    Balikatan 23 | MAG-24 Leadership Tours SS Curtiss
    Balikatan 23 | MAG-24 Leadership Tours SS Curtiss
    Balikatan 23 | MAG-24 Leadership Tours SS Curtiss
    Balikatan 23 | MAG-24 Leadership Tours SS Curtiss

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT