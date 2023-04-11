Balikatan 23 | MAG-24 Leadership Tours SS Curtiss

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justus Flores, a reconfigurable transportable consolidated automated support system technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and a native of Prosser, Washington, poses for a photo during Balikatan 23 at the Port of Subic Bay, Philippines, April 12, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

