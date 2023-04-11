MWR Atsugi Flight line 5K

230416-N-VI040-1470 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 16, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces (JMSDF) sailors, and members of the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi community participate in a 5K run around the NAF Atsugi flight line hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Atsugi April 16, 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

