    MWR Atsugi Flight line 5K [Image 6 of 7]

    MWR Atsugi Flight line 5K

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230416-N-VI040-1121 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (April 16, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Forces (JMSDF) sailors, and members of the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi community participate in a 5K run around the NAF Atsugi flight line hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Atsugi April 16, 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 22:10
    Photo ID: 7742880
    VIRIN: 230416-N-VI040-1121
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWR Atsugi Flight line 5K [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    JMSDF
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    MWR
    Fitness
    U.S. Navy

