U.S. President, Joe Biden, boards Marine 1, during his visit to Ireland to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, County Mayo, Ireland, Friday, April 14, 2023. The Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division helped support POTUS by providing transportation to the secret service, staff, and press while on his visit to Ireland. 1AD CAB is among other units assigned to the 4ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

