    148th BSB Culinary Specialist Receives Georgia Accomodation Medal [Image 5 of 5]

    148th BSB Culinary Specialist Receives Georgia Accomodation Medal

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Rydell Tomas 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army culinary specialists with the Macon-based, 148th Brigade Support Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, receives the Georgia Army Accommodation Medal and a custom apron from Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Logan, Georgia Army National Guard Senior Enlisted Advisor, during the in brief of the Region III Best Warrior Competition at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 16, 2023. These Soldiers received this award in recognition of winning the Best Cook Squad at the conclusion of the 2023 Georgia State Best Warrior Competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Rydell Tomas).

